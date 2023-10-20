TUI Airways flight from Greece skids off the runway at Leeds-Bradford airport

TUI Airways flight BY3551 from Corfu, Greece, skidded off runway 14 at 13:53 at Leeds Bradford Airport, UK, due to the heavy rain and strong wind from Storm Babet, resulting in the airport’s closure. Passengers were safely removed from the stranded Boeing 737-800 aircraft (registered G-TAWD), and there were no reported injuries or fires.

Emergency services responded to the incident, including ambulances and specialised teams. The aircraft was left stranded off the side of the runway. Flights into Leeds Bradford Airport were diverted to other airports.

Storm Babet has been causing chaos in the UK, with a red rain warning issued by the Met Office, particularly impacting eastern Scotland.

Another photo of the stranded TUI plane at Leeds Credit: Anonymous pic.twitter.com/bagmNxJEvZ — Flight Emergency (@FlightEmergency) October 20, 2023