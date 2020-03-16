[Coronavirus] Luxair publishes reduced flight schedule until 26 April

Due to the exceptional circumstances caused by the spread of the coronavirus, Luxair Airline and Luxair Tours published a reduced flight schedule until April 26, 2020. Further cancellations are to be expected for the upcoming weeks.

Here is the list of suspended flights and destinations:

Milan, Rome, Florence and Venice up to April 3, 2020

All other Italian destinations to April 30, 2020

Copenhagen up to March 31, 2020. Last flight will be operated on March 16.

All Spanish destinations (including Barcelona, Madrid, Balearic islands and Canaries islands) up to March 31, 2020.

Madrid: Last flight will be operated on March 18.

Barcelona: Last flights will be operated on March 16 and March 17.

Palma: last flight will be operated on March 18

Malaga: last flights will be operated on March 17 and March 21.

Prague up to May 3, 2020

Madeira (Funchal) up to March 31, 2020. Last flight will be operated on March 21.

Tunisia up to March 31, 2020

Morocco up to March 31, 2020

Greece up to April 30, 2020

Turkey up to March 31, 2020

Malta up to April 30, 2020

Egypt up to March 31, 2020

Faro up to March 31, 2020. Last flights will be operated on March 18 and March 21.

Ras Al Khaimah until March 31, 2020

Cape Verde until March 31, 2020

Nantes up to April 30, 2020

Special flights will be organised to bring back home all passengers of Luxair Tours between March 16 and March 21 at the latest (in particular from Tunisia, Morocco Madeira, Malaga, Egypt, Ras Al Khaimah, Faro, Balearic islands and Canaries islands). All package clients will be contacted by our local guide for the revised travel arrangements.

Flight only passengers will be contacted via SMS/E-mail.

The list of suspended flights and destinations is dynamic and might change on short notice and the date of suspension of the flights might be extended. Please consult regularly on our website. Also, please inform yourself urgently about the status of your reservation and your flight, as well as travel and entry restrictions of your final or transit destination before the start of your journey. Travel and entry regulations might change on short notice. You can find up-to-date information on the official government and embassy websites of your destination country.

Luxair Airline and LuxairTours passengers with a flight only ticket who are affected by a cancellation will be:

– notified and rebooked to the next available flight if the destination is still operated

– or will be refunded if the destination is suspended.

LuxairTours clients with a holiday package who are affected by a cancellation of their coming holidays will be:

– contacted either by their travel agencies or by LuxairTours.