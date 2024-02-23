Record year 2023: Luxair transports 2.5 million passengers for the first time in its history

Luxair had a remarkable year in 2023, setting a historic record by transporting over 2.5 million passengers, a 22% increase from the previous year and surpassing pre-health crisis figures of 2019.

This highlights Luxair’s robust recovery and growth trajectory, showcasing the appeal of its full-service carrier model in Luxembourg and the Greater Region.

In 2024, Luxair is set for further expansion with a network of 94 destinations across 33 countries. The airline introduced new routes in 2023, including Pescara, Ljubljana, Milan Linate, La Palma, and Praia, enhancing travel options for various types of passengers.

In 2024, Luxair plans to add two exciting destinations: Manchester and Bra?, emphasising its commitment to providing diverse and appealing travel experiences. Luxair’s dedication to excellence in aviation services is evident through its continuous efforts to expand and enrich the travel experience for customers in Luxembourg and the Greater Region.