Lumiwings and TAL Aviation to cooperate on new flights from Forli Airport in Italy

New Greek start-up carrier Lumiwings, with a base at Forli Airport in Northern Italy, has published its Summer 2021 schedule.

The new schedule will include flights from Forli to Prague (Czech Republic), Craiova, Arad (Romania), Katowice, Lodj (Poland) and Odessa (Ukraine) as well as several additional destinations in the Mediterranean including Sicily, Kefalonia, Corfu, Santorini, Rhodes, Heraklion. The first flights are expected to be launched by 26 March 2021 with more destinations gradually added to the schedule throughout the summer.

TAL Aviation Group, International Airlines and Travel Representation Company, will engage four of its global teams to support the launch and distribution of Lumiwings flights. These teams are based in Bucharest, Kiev, Prague and Warsaw.

“We are excited at the launch of new services to Czech Republic, Poland, Romania and Ukraine. Lumiwings is a young and dynamic airline and our customers will find a friendly and professional approach when booking individual or group travel on Lumiwings flights, through us,” says Nissim Sagis, Chief Commercial Officer for TAL Aviation Group.

Flights are scheduled from the end of March* until the end of October 2021.

Czech Republic Service

Forli-Prague-Forli 2 x weekly Fridays & Sundays

Polish Service

Forli-Katowice-Forli 2 x weekly Mondays & Fridays Forli-Lodz-Forli** 2 x weekly Tuesdays & Saturdays Perugia-Katowice-Perugia** 2 x weekly Mondays & Fridays

From June, Katowice and Lodz will also be serviced by connecting flights via Forli from Trapani, Sicily.

Romanian Service

Forli-Craiova-Forli 2 x weekly Mondays & Fridays Forli-Arad-Forli 2 x weekly Mondays & Fridays Perugia-Arad-Perugia** 2 x weekly Mondays & Fridays

*Romanian services: effective from 23 April 2021.

From June, Arad will also be serviced by connecting flights via Forli from Trapani, Sicily.

Ukrainian Service

Forli-Odessa-Forli** 2 x weekly Thursdays & Sundays Perugia-Odessa-Perugia** 2 x weekly Thursdays & Sundays

**Lodz, Perugia, Odessa services: effective from June 2021

27 January 2021