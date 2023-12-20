First Lumiwings flight festively welcomed at Maastricht Aachen Airport

Yesterday afternoon the first Lumiwings flight from Tuzla (L9 321, operated by Boeing 737-700 registered SX-LWC) landed at Maastricht Aachen Airport. This was festively welcomed with a traditional water salute and a Limburg pie. Departing passengers to Bosnia could literally and figuratively taste their destination with traditional Lokum.

At the beginning of December, Maastricht Aachen Airport announced that Lumiwings would fly to Bosnia and Herzegovina twice a week from mid-December. By adding Tuzla to the flight offering from Maastricht Aachen Airport, this is the only direct connection between the Netherlands and Bosnia and Herzegovina.