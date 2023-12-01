Lumiwings to fly twice a week from Maastricht Aachen Airport, The Netherlands, to Tuzla, Bosnia & Herzegovina, starting this month

Lumiwings, a Greek airline, is set to commence twice-weekly flights from Maastricht Aachen Airport (MST) to Tuzla in Bosnia and Herzegovina starting this month. Operating with an Embraer 195 aircraft accommodating 118 passengers, Lumiwings will be the sole carrier providing a direct flight between The Netherlands and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Tuzla, known for its natural attractions like salt lakes, waterfalls, and a beach within close proximity to the city centre, is a popular destination for tourists and locals alike. This route is expected to appeal to tourists and migrants from former Yugoslavian regions, anticipating significant demand.

Dean Boljuncic, Head of Commercial Development at MST, expressed enthusiasm for the new connection, highlighting the lack of direct flights from The Netherlands to Bosnia. Anticipating the route’s popularity, the airport expects a substantial response from travellers, establishing a long-term partnership between Lumiwings and MST with year-round flights on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

MST will expand its winter destinations to four, including Alicante, Porto, Barcelona, and Tuzla, with eight destinations available during the summer. Alongside Lumiwings, Corendon and Ryanair also operate passenger flights from Maastricht Aachen Airport.