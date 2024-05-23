SWISS enhances Winter 2024/25 flight schedules with new destinations and increased frequencies

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) is set to offer an expansive array of destinations and flights in its 2024/25 winter schedule. Building on its robust summer offerings, SWISS will continue to operate many of its newly introduced routes into the winter season, and – according to the airline – passengers are ensured to have diverse and attractive travel options.

Continuation of Summer Routes

SWISS will maintain several routes that were newly introduced in the summer of 2024, seamlessly transitioning them into the winter schedule. Key routes from Zurich, including flights to Washington DC, London Gatwick, Cluj-Napoca (Romania), and Košice (Slovakia), will continue. Additionally, the route from Geneva to Oslo, which was also launched this summer, will persist through the winter.

Winter Schedule Highlights

Zurich to Washington DC : Five weekly flights

: Five weekly flights Zurich to London Gatwick : Daily flights

: Daily flights Zurich to Cluj-Napoca : Three weekly flights

: Three weekly flights Zurich to Košice : Three weekly flights

: Three weekly flights Geneva to Oslo: Four weekly flights

Increased Frequencies on Popular Routes

In response to growing demand, SWISS will increase flight frequencies on several key long-haul routes. The services from Zurich to Los Angeles and San Francisco will both become daily operations. Similarly, the Zurich-Miami route will now feature twice-daily flights. The Zurich to Shanghai route will also see an upgrade to daily service, enhancing connectivity between Europe and Asia.

Enhanced Long-Haul Services

Zurich to Los Angeles : Daily flights

: Daily flights Zurich to San Francisco : Daily flights

: Daily flights Zurich to Miami : Twice-daily flights

: Twice-daily flights Zurich to Shanghai: Daily flights

Expanded Services from Geneva

Passengers flying from Geneva will benefit from the continuation of the non-stop service to Oslo. Moreover, SWISS will increase frequencies on several European routes departing from Geneva. The flights to Copenhagen will rise to five times weekly, while services to Valencia and Malaga will each be increased to three times weekly, providing greater flexibility and convenience for travelers.

Geneva Route Enhancements

Geneva to Oslo : Four weekly flights

: Four weekly flights Geneva to Copenhagen : Five weekly flights

: Five weekly flights Geneva to Valencia : Three weekly flights

: Three weekly flights Geneva to Malaga: Three weekly flights

Comprehensive Winter Schedule

The SWISS winter 2024/25 timetable, running from October 27, 2024, to March 29, 2025, will encompass a total of 93 destinations. From Zurich, passengers can access 65 European and 23 intercontinental destinations. From Geneva, SWISS will serve New York and 22 short-haul destinations.

All these winter schedule flights are now available for booking via the SWISS website (www.swiss.com) and through all standard booking channels. With this extensive and varied network, SWISS continues to solidify its position as a leading airline, providing passengers with unparalleled travel options throughout the winter season.