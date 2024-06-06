SWISS introduces Michelin-starred cuisine from Canton Vaud on long-haul flights

SWISS International Air Lines (SWISS) is elevating its in-flight dining experience with new culinary creations from Canton Vaud, crafted by Michelin-starred chef Franck Giovannini of the Restaurant de l’Hôtel de Ville in Crissier. This collaboration is part of the airline’s ‘SWISS Taste of Switzerland’ programme, which showcases regional Swiss cuisine to its First and Business Class passengers.

For the next three months, long-haul passengers from Switzerland will enjoy dishes inspired by Vaudois culinary traditions. First Class passengers can savour starters like langoustine with tomato mousse and main courses such as veal filet mignon with conchiglioni pasta filled with aubergine caviar. Business Class offerings include beef tenderloin with pesto polenta or grilled chicken breast with gnocchetti di Zita pasta, finished with a Vaudois dessert of éclair with raspberries and caramelised pistachios.

The new Premium Economy Class menu also features local cheese specialties like Gruyère and Bleu du Village, and a classic apricot tart for dessert.

Chef Franck Giovannini, who has led the three Michelin-starred Restaurant de l’Hôtel de Ville since 2016, brings a sophisticated and innovative approach to traditional Vaudois cuisine. SWISS Head of Brand Experience Julia Hillenbrand expressed delight in introducing passengers to Canton Vaud’s gastronomic variety through Giovannini’s creations.

The ‘SWISS Taste of Switzerland’ programme, launched in 2002 and extended to Premium Economy Class in 2022, regularly features top chefs from different Swiss regions. This initiative has so far showcased 84 guest chefs from all 26 Swiss cantons, offering passengers a diverse and high-quality culinary journey.