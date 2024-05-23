FC Barcelona and Vueling unveil new livery for Barça Femenino

FC Barcelona and Vueling have revealed a new aircraft livery dedicated to the Barça Femenino team, making it the first time a European women’s football team has its own branded plane. This marks a significant milestone for both the club and the sport.

Historic Unveiling Event

The livery was unveiled at an event held at Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport, attended by players Aitana Bonmatí, Fridolina Rolfö, Patri Guijarro, Ingrid Engen, and Caroline Graham-Hansen, along with FC Barcelona’s Vice-President Elena Fort and Women’s Team Manager Xavier Puig. Vueling representatives Sandra Hors and Carolyn Prowse also attended.

Unique Design and Partnership

The Airbus A320 features a design combining the club’s red and blue colors with images of eleven players. One side of the plane showcases the players present at the event, while the other side features Keira Walsh, Salma Paralluelo, María León, Alexia Putellas, Lucy Bronze, and Ona Batlle. The interior is customized with Barça-themed headrests and the slogan “Blaugranes al Vent.”

Shared Values and Goals

The partnership, active in Europe, Israel, and North Africa, includes commercial activations, digital content creation, and joint promotions. It is based on shared values of breaking conventions, empowering women, and positively impacting their communities.

Statements from Leaders

Xavier Puig highlighted the partnership as a recognition of the strides made by Barça Femenino, thanking Vueling for celebrating a team that continues to make history. Sandra Hors expressed pride in the historic alliance, emphasizing the shared commitment to female talent and innovation.

With this initiative, FC Barcelona becomes the first European women’s football team to have its image on an aircraft, symbolizing the potential and inspiration the team offers to future generations.