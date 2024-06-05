SWISS and SBB-CFF expand Air Rail service from Geneva Airport to Western Switzerland

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) and Swiss Federal Railways (SBB-CFF-FFS) are expanding their Air Rail service from Geneva Airport. This expansion will include direct rail connections to the Western Swiss towns of Vevey, Montreux, Sion, Sierre, Visp, and Brig, enhancing access to popular vacation destinations in Canton Valais such as Crans-Montana, Verbier, Zermatt, and Saas-Fee.

Starting from June 11, 2024, the new SWISS Air Rail options will be available for booking. This service offers seamless integration of air and rail travel, providing passengers with a smooth and relaxing travel experience. Customers can book their entire air-plus-rail trip in a single step, with check-in and boarding pass issuance handled by SWISS.

Heike Birlenbach, SWISS’s Chief Commercial Officer, emphasised the value of the strategic partnership with SBB in delivering a seamless travel experience. Véronique Stephan, SBB’s Head of Passenger Services Markets, highlighted the customer-oriented multimodal mobility provided by the expanded service.

The SWISS Air Rail service offers flexibility in travel planning, allowing rail tickets to be used one day after arrival or one day before departure. Passengers are guaranteed connections in case of delays, and Miles & More members can earn miles for rail travel. SWISS First and Business class passengers will enjoy first-class rail travel.

This expansion brings the SWISS Air Rail network to 17 destinations, including existing routes to Geneva Cornavin, Fribourg, Bern, Interlaken, Lausanne, Lucerne, Lugano, Bellinzona, Basel, Munich in Germany, and Bregenz in Austria.