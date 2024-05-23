Lufthansa expands winter 2024-2025 flight offerings with new routes to Lapland, Moldova and France

As the winter season (2024-2025) approaches, Lufthansa is unveiling new flight routes that promise to enhance travel options for holidaymakers and adventure seekers alike. Starting November 30, 2024, Lufthansa will offer a unique opportunity to visit the official hometown of Santa Claus with non-stop flights from Frankfurt to Rovaniemi, the enchanting capital of Lapland in northern Finland.

Discover Rovaniemi: Gateway to Winter Wonders

Rovaniemi, located on the Arctic Circle and surrounded by pristine natural beauty, is a dream destination for winter enthusiasts. This charming city is renowned for its breathtaking natural phenomena, including the mesmerizing Northern Lights. It also boasts spectacular cross-country ski resorts, making it an ideal winter getaway. Lufthansa’s new route will operate twice a week, on Tuesdays and Saturdays, making it convenient for travelers to plan their visits.

Flight Schedule: Frankfurt – Rovaniemi

LH852 : Departs Frankfurt at 08:50, arrives in Rovaniemi at 12:50

: Departs Frankfurt at 08:50, arrives in Rovaniemi at 12:50 LH853: Departs Rovaniemi at 13:50, arrives in Frankfurt at 15:50

With this addition, Rovaniemi becomes Lufthansa’s sixth destination in Finland, joining Helsinki, Oulu, Kittilä, Ivalo, and Kuusamo, marking another milestone in the airline’s successful Finnish expansion.

New Routes to Chi?in?u and Nantes

In addition to the Lapland route, Lufthansa is enhancing its winter schedule with flights from Frankfurt to Chi?in?u, the capital of the Republic of Moldova. This route, which was first launched in the summer of 2024, will continue to operate throughout the winter, offering travelers more flexibility and options.

Furthermore, Lufthansa is extending its reach to France by offering flights from Munich to Nantes during the winter season. Nantes, a destination introduced in the summer, will now be accessible year-round, allowing travelers to explore this vibrant French city even in the colder months.

Booking Information

All new destinations, including Rovaniemi, Chi?in?u, and Nantes, are now available for booking through Lufthansa’s familiar channels. Whether you’re planning a magical trip to Santa Claus’s hometown, exploring the cultural heritage of Moldova, or discovering the charm of Nantes, Lufthansa provides a convenient and comfortable travel experience to these exciting destinations.

With these new routes, Lufthansa continues to expand its network, offering more opportunities for travelers to explore unique and beautiful locations across Europe.