Update: airport authorities resume flights at Palma de Mallorca due to flooding

The operations at Palma de Mallorca Airport have been severely impacted by a strong storm on Tuesday. The airport was paralyzed with neither takeoffs nor landings due to significant flooding caused by the heavy rainfall. Airport authority AENA announced that all flights were suspended “due to the inability to operate safely.”

As the runway was completely flooded, usual operations were made impossible. Air navigation company ENAIRE already warned about the weather. Passengers were not able to enter or leave the terminal building, a kilometers long traffic jam blocked the entrance.

AENA communicated that “the airport has activated the emergency flood plan and is working as quickly as possible to restore normalcy.” They confirm that “45 liters per hour, peaking at 90 liters, fell according to AEMET, causing flooding in some airport accesses and the terminal building.”

Videos shared by airport staff and passengers show heavy waterfalls cascading over the entrance doors to the security control and check-in counters. Similar scenes are observed in the deserted and flooded Duty-Free area.

Outside, the rains have also wreaked havoc. In the employee parking lot, water reaches knee height, and water stagnation is visible on the runways. The baggage storage area near the runways has also been affected.

Palma airport, Mallorca this afternoon…? Soggy luggage springs to mind!pic.twitter.com/GRZ4glTdFh — Volcaholic ? (@volcaholic1) June 11, 2024

Palma airport Mallorca this afternoon pic.twitter.com/F2S1XcqetQ — Dave Throup (@DaveThroup) June 11, 2024

Les inundacions han sigut tan fortes que han causat l'aturada dels vols durant una estona. Poc a poc s'està restablint la normalitat a l'aeroport de Son Santjoan. ?? https://t.co/RHIYO4Wsdy pic.twitter.com/miPQbvebtU — IB3 Notícies (@IB3noticies) June 11, 2024

Tempesta molt forta amb inundacions a l'aeroport de #Palma. Molta precaució!! ?Ivan Vizcaíno Borredat. pic.twitter.com/CkbDllE1u3 — El Racó Balear de la Meteorologia (@rbmeteonews) June 11, 2024

Update: Palma de Mallorca Airport resumes operations

After the operational chaos caused by the heavy rains that flooded Palma airport at midday, AENA has reported that takeoffs and landings have resumed. Diverted flights due to the storm will land progressively this afternoon, with some planes redirected to El Prat airport in Barcelona.

According to an update on social media platform X, water removal tasks are still ongoing on the runways to normalize the situation. Inside Son Sant Joan, cleaning crews continue to pump out water.

?? El Aeropuerto de #Palma de #Mallorca paraliza temporalmente las operaciones por el impacto de una fuerte tormenta. ? El Aeropuerto ha activado su plan de emergencia por inundaciones en los accesos y en algunas zonas del edificio. ?? Han caído 45 litros en una hora con… pic.twitter.com/iZ4GaheF9Y — Aena (@aena) June 11, 2024

? El Aeropuerto de #Palma de #Mallorca reactiva sus operaciones tras el paso de la tormenta. Ya se han iniciado los primeros despegues y aterrizajes y se prevé que los vuelos desviados vayan aterrizando durante la tarde. ?? https://t.co/JF2HA0IxQo https://t.co/hcWktrqSmu — Aena (@aena) June 11, 2024