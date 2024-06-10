Ryanair flight from Manchester to Brussels South Charleroi declares emergency and returns

Ryanair flight FR613 from Manchester to Brussels South Charleroi Airport declared an emergency shortly after takeoff. The Boeing 737 MAX 8-200 registered EI-IFX took off at 06:49 local time on 10 June and discontinued its climb at 16,000 feet before descending and returning to Manchester.

The emergency was declared at 07:00 local time, just 10 minutes after departure, using the transponder code 7700. The exact nature of the emergency is currently unknown. The aircraft landed safely back in Manchester shortly after. The plane involved has been in service since January 2023.

Another Ryanair aircraft, a Boeing 737-800 registered EI-EBY, transported the stranded passengers to their destination with a delay of a little more than two hours.