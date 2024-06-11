WestJet and Virgin Atlantic expand their codeshare agreement

WestJet and Virgin Atlantic are expanding their codeshare agreement. This means WestJet will sell flights operated by Virgin Atlantic on their website.

WestJet passengers will have access to more destinations. This includes places in India (New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru), Africa (Johannesburg, Cape Town, Lagos), Dubai, and the Maldives. Flights will connect through London Heathrow.

The expansion starts this winter (2024).

By summer 2025, WestJet will also offer domestic flights connecting to Virgin Atlantic’s new Toronto-London Heathrow route.

WestJet Rewards and Virgin Atlantic Flying Club are working on a frequent flyer partnership for 2025. This will allow passengers to earn points on both airlines.

This is a major development for WestJet. It’s the first time they’ll offer codeshare flights beyond Europe and to destinations like India and Africa.