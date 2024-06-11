Iberia and Volaris are launching a codeshare agreement to improve travel options between Europe and Mexico. This will allow Iberia passengers to connect to 25 additional destinations within Mexico operated by Volaris. Passengers flying from these destinations can also connect to Iberia’s Mexico City-Madrid route.

This expands connectivity and complements the increased capacity Iberia already offers. Iberia has increased its seat availability between Europe and Mexico by 17% compared to 2019, with over 772,000 seats this year.

The agreement is subject to approval by authorities but is expected to be available by July.

Additional details:

Iberia uses modern A350 aircraft with various cabin options for their Mexico City-Madrid route.

The goal of the agreement is to streamline the booking process and improve overall efficiency for both airlines.