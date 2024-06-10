Potential strike at Avinor Airports in Norway: Major disruptions expected

Avinor AS has received a strike notice related to negotiations for NTL members, which could impact 140 employees across several airports starting Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at 12:00. The affected airports and employees are as follows:

Bergen Airport: 53 employees

Brønnøysund Airport: 11 employees

Førde Airport: 6 employees

Kirkenes Airport: 15 employees

Kristiansand Airport: 10 employees

Oslo Airport: 27 employees

Ålesund Airport: 18 employees

Significant Consequences

Thorgeir Landevaag, Chief Executive Officer for Major Airports Division and Airport Director at Oslo Airport, warns that the strike will severely disrupt operations, halting passenger traffic at several airports and potentially affecting other sectors, such as healthcare. Travelers are advised to stay updated through their airlines and Avinor’s website.

Impact by Airport

Oslo Airport : Minimal impact; planned maintenance will be postponed, but passenger operations will continue nearly as usual. However, ripple effects from other airports might cause delays.

: Minimal impact; planned maintenance will be postponed, but passenger operations will continue nearly as usual. However, ripple effects from other airports might cause delays. Bergen Airport : Ambulance, search and rescue, pilot transfer, and offshore helicopter traffic will continue, but all regular passenger traffic will stop from June 12 at 12:00. A complete stoppage, including ambulance flights, is expected from June 15-16.

: Ambulance, search and rescue, pilot transfer, and offshore helicopter traffic will continue, but all regular passenger traffic will stop from June 12 at 12:00. A complete stoppage, including ambulance flights, is expected from June 15-16. Brønnøysund Airport : All traffic, including commercial, ambulance, and offshore, will cease.

: All traffic, including commercial, ambulance, and offshore, will cease. Førde Airport : All scheduled and ambulance flights will stop; private aircraft and helicopters are unaffected.

: All scheduled and ambulance flights will stop; private aircraft and helicopters are unaffected. Kirkenes Airport : Limited operations for Widerøe and ambulance flights during the day; airport closed in the afternoon and evening.

: Limited operations for Widerøe and ambulance flights during the day; airport closed in the afternoon and evening. Ålesund Airport : Ambulance flights until 15:00; closed for all traffic in the afternoon and evening.

: Ambulance flights until 15:00; closed for all traffic in the afternoon and evening. Kristiansand Airport: Normal operations during the day; only ambulance and smaller Widerøe aircraft flights in the afternoon and evening.

Travellers using these airports should consider alternative travel options if the strike occurs.