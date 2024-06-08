Emirates launches flights to Madagascar via Seychelles, boosting tourism and trade

Four weekly flights starting September 2024

Emirates is set to enhance connectivity to Madagascar with the introduction of four weekly flights from Dubai to Antananarivo via the Seychelles, starting 3 September 2024. This new service aims to tap into the tourism and trade potential of Madagascar.

Flight Schedule:

Outbound (EK707): Departs Dubai at 08:55, arrives in Seychelles at 13:35, continues to Antananarivo landing at 16:50.

Strategic Importance:

Tourism: Boosts Madagascar’s goal of attracting one million tourists by 2028, contributing significantly to the local economy by creating employment opportunities.

Aircraft and Services:

Aircraft: Boeing 777-300ER, featuring 8 First Class suites, 42 Business Class seats, and 310 Economy seats.

Economic Impact:

Trade: Emirates SkyCargo will offer 22 tonnes of belly-hold cargo capacity weekly, facilitating the export of fresh produce, vanilla, textiles, and mining products to global markets such as the UAE, China, Indonesia, the USA, and France.

Statements:

Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Deputy President and CCO: Emphasised the airline’s commitment to efficient connectivity and premium travel experiences, predicting a positive impact on Madagascar’s tourism and business sectors.

Tourism Highlights:

Madagascar, the world’s fourth-largest island, boasts diverse attractions including white sandy beaches, lush rainforests, national parks, and three UNESCO World Heritage sites.

The island promotes ecotourism, offering activities such as hiking, kite surfing, scuba diving, and whale watching, along with unique wildlife experiences like visiting Lemur’s Park.

The launch of this new route underscores Emirates’ role in supporting Madagascar’s tourism strategy and expanding its global network, providing travellers with more opportunities to explore the island’s rich natural and cultural heritage.