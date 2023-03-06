Eurowings doubles destinations at Berlin Airport at the start of ITB

Germany’s largest holiday airline expands Berlin base to 30 holiday and city destinations as of March

Many new direct flights to Spain, Greece and Turkey

Up to three times daily to Mallorca / Eleven times weekly to Stockholm

CEO Jens Bischof: “Tourism breathes a sigh of relief – finally holidays, finally ITB again”.

Focus on Northern Europe with new destinations Gothenburg, Helsinki, Copenhagen

Flights in the basic fare starting at 39.99 euros

Eurowings is taking off from the capital – just in time for the world’s largest travel trade fair, ITB: Flight EW8536 to Malaga will open a new chapter for Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) on 26 March at 5.35 am. Just in time for the Easter holidays in Berlin and Brandenburg, Germany’s largest holiday airline is significantly expanding its range of attractive direct flight destinations at BER. Travelers will then be able to choose from 30 destinations with Eurowings, twice as many as before.

As part of the largest network expansion of the year, Eurowings is particularly expanding its services to Northern Europe: From the end of March 2023, the Lufthansa Group airline will connect the German capital non-stop with Gothenburg, Helsinki and Copenhagen. Heading south, Eurowings will in future offer direct flights from Berlin to the new destinations Graz, Ibiza, Nice, Porto and Zakynthos. At the same time, the airline is significantly increasing its connections to existing destinations: for example, the most popular island among Germans – Mallorca – will be served up to three times a day in future, for a total of around 20 times a week. The portfolio also includes more direct flights to the Canary Islands, such as Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote and Tenerife.

“Our growth in Berlin is an example of the first summer without travel restrictions and contact bans. Air traffic and tourism are breathing a sigh of relief – finally holidays, finally ITB again,” says Eurowings CEO Jens Bischof ahead of the start of the world’s largest travel trade fair in the Berlin exhibition halls. “As Germany’s largest holiday airline, we belong to the capital, because it is an absolute tourist magnet and one of the most exciting major cities in Europe. But we also bring a lot to the capital. Passengers from Berlin and Brandenburg can look forward to numerous new Eurowings destinations that are at the top of the wish list of German vacationers.

With an expansion of almost 130 per cent (measured in terms of the number of seats offered), Eurowings is also responding to the withdrawal of international competitors, who have significantly reduced their presence in the German market in the context of the pandemic. Accordingly, Eurowings is expanding its leading position in the German market, doubling its commitment in the capital and will have six aircraft based at BER in future instead of the previous three. The Lufthansa Group airline is now the market leader at the airports in Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Cologne/Bonn and Stuttgart. Eurowings accordingly connects Berlin with high frequency with its bases in west and south Germany. The BER programme of Eurowings is supplemented by flights in the growing segment of family and home visits, for example to Beirut/Lebanon.

This is how Eurowings will be flying from BER in summer 2023:

Northern Europe

Denmark: Copenhagen

Finland: Helsinki

Sweden: Gothenburg, Stockholm

Central Europe

Germany: Düsseldorf, Cologne/Bonn, Stuttgart

Austria: Graz (NEW), Salzburg

Southern Europe

Greece : Heraklion, Kos, Rhodes, Zakynthos (NEW)

Croatia: Dubrovnik , Rjieka, Split, Zadar

, Spain : Alicante, Ibiza (NEW), Malaga, Mallorca

Canary Islands: Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote Tenerife .

. France: Bastia, Nice (NEW)

Portugal: Porto (NEW)

Turkey: Antalya

Cyprus: Larnaca

Portfolio of Family and Home Visits

Lebanon: Beirut

BERLIN/COLOGNE-BONN, 6 March 2023