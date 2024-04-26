Saab delivers fourth GlobalEye AEW&C aircraft to UAE

Saab has successfully delivered the fourth GlobalEye Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) aircraft to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), marking a significant milestone in their collaboration. With this delivery on April 18, 2024, Saab continues to support the UAE’s operational readiness and mission success.

The high delivery pace, with four advanced AEW&C aircraft delivered in just four years, reflects Saab’s commitment to excellence and its unique in-house capabilities. Micael Johansson, President and CEO of Saab, expressed pride in the achievement, highlighting Saab’s control over the entire process, from development to integration.

The UAE’s order for five GlobalEye aircraft underscores the confidence in Saab’s AEW&C solution, which provides advanced multi-domain capabilities for long-range detection and identification of threats in the air, at sea, and over land. This delivery reinforces the strategic partnership between Saab and the UAE, enhancing situational awareness and ensuring early detection of potential threats to the nation’s defence forces.