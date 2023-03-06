Sustainability and net zero pathways top the agenda of discussions at 10th Arab Aviation Summit in Ras Al Khaimah

Regional and global aviation industry leaders to discuss challenges , opportunities , best practices and sustainable business models from March 14 – 16

First Lieutenant Pilot H.H. Sheik h a Mozah bint Marwan Al Maktoum to deliver inspiring keynote address



Insightful discussions and debates on sustainability, the economic outlook, and key trends shaping the future of aviation will be in the spotlight as the milestone 10th edition of the Arab Aviation Summit (AAS) gets underway from March 14–16 at Al Hamra International Exhibition & Conference Centre in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE.



Organised under the theme ‘Impactful sustainability in modern–day travel and tourism’, the three–day summit hosting a distinguished gathering of thought–leaders, innovators, and industry experts, will explore decarbonising pathways in aviation and discuss the challenges and opportunities in the industry with the continued rise of disruptive technologies. Leading regional and global players in the aviation and travel industry will headline inspiring keynote addresses and participate in interactive panel discussions that offer a deep dive into best practices, sustainable business models, regional trends in aviation and tourism, and more.



Prominent speakers at the event include H.H. Sheikha Mozah bint Marwan Al Maktoum, first lieutenant pilot of the Dubai Police Airwing; H.E Raki Phillips, Chief Executive Officer, Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA); H.E. Ilin Dimitrov, Minister of Tourism, Republic of Bulgaria, Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia and Abdul Wahab Teffaha, Secretary General, Arab Air Carriers Organisation (AACO).



In a discussion with other industry experts, Ted O’Byrne Chief Executive at AviLease, and Mikail Houari, President, Africa and Middle East at Airbus, will explore the fundamentals of airline economics under the pillar of sustainability. Val Miftakhov Founder & CEO at ZeroAvia – a company developing the world’s first practical zero emission aviation powertrain, will discuss pathways to net zero in the aviation, travel and tourism industry while Andreas Slettvoll, CEO CHOOOSE, will be part of a discussion on the rise of the next generation traveller and share insights on how the industry is preparing for the future of travel. Dr Fethi Chebil, CEO and Founder of VPORTS, will offer insights into how advanced air mobility will shape airlines, airports and travel operations.



Several other industry professionals at the Summit will also deliberate on the rise of travel destinations in the Middle East and offer varied perspectives on airport sustainability including how technology and influencers are shaping the travel and hospitality industry.



Hosted in collaboration with Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, AAS 2023 is supported by global industry partners such as Airbus, CFM, Collins Aerospace, Turkish Teknik, T3 Aviation Academy, and others. For updates on the Summit: www.arabaviationsummit.net | Twitter: @AAviationSummit.

Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, March 03 , 2023

Aviation24.be will participate in the Arab Aviation Summit (AAS) at the invitation of the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority.