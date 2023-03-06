Radar system down at Oslo Gardermoen and Stavanger Sola, flights suspended or diverted

All departures at both Stavanger Sola and Oslo Gardermoen were suspended on Monday. Incoming flights were diverted.

It was at 10:00 that problems arose with the radar system that controls air traffic in southern Norway.

“The radar system that controls the airspace of Oslo Airport Gardermoen and Stavanger Airport Sola is not working properly. It is the so-called NATCON NATC system that is down,” says Avinor press officer Øystein Løwer.

This means stopping all departures and arrivals at both airports.

“Incoming flights are diverted. We don’t know how long it will last. Full troubleshooting is taking place, and we will publish information on an ongoing basis on our websites,” Løwer adds.

Just before 11:00, Avinor press officer Ylva Celius Trulsen says that things are starting to work out: “The error has been found. We are now operating with reduced capacity at the affected airports, until we are sure that the system is fully up and running.”

The radar error will affect air traffic throughout the day.

NATCON stands for Norwegian Air Traffic Control system and is the main ATM (Air Traffic Management) system for Norwegian airport operator Avinor. In this system, both Flightplan and Surveillance data are sent to air traffic controllers.

Løwer says that the airlines have been informed and that they will provide their passengers with information.

Air traffic has also been suspended at Bergen and Torp airports.

The Norwegian Civil Aviation Authority has been informed of the incident.

Source: E24.no, NRK.no