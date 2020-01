On 26 October 2019, a Brussels Airlines Airbus A320-214 registered OO-SNG left the fleet, to be welcomed soon by CSA Czech Airlines.

The 17-year old aircraft flew for 5 years under the Brussels Airlines brand, it had been previously owned by Air France as F-GKXF.

After some maintenance at Ljubljana, OO-SNG flew on 10 December to Ostrava, Czech Republic to be phased out and being prepared to enter the Czech Republic flag carrier fleet under the OK-HEU registration.