Minister of Finance De Croo: “Belgium will not be the only one to bail out Brussels Airlines”

“Belgium will not be the only one to bail out Brussels Airlines,” Minister of Finance Alexander De Croo explained to the Belgian Chamber of Representatives. Furthermore, some conditions will apply.

As previously announced, Brussels Airlines demands a loan of €290 million from the Belgium government, De Croo confirmed, adding that there have been several conversations with the management of Brussels Airlines and with German parent company Lufthansa.

“If our government decides to support the airline, it will have to be negotiated with Lufthansa, which is the full owner of Brussels Airlines. Taking into account employment, climate and other (social) objectives“, De Croo said in the Finance Committee.

“It seems logical that part of the financing comes from the current Lufthansa shareholders. After the coronavirus crisis, Brussels Airlines must be able to grow again as a Belgian home carrier and from a crucial airport – Brussels Airport – as an international hub,” De Croo concludes.

