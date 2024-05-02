Lufthansa Allegris takes flight: new luxury experience on Airbus A350-900

Lufthansa introduces its new luxury experience, Allegris, onboard the A350-900 aircraft registered D-AIXT with the inaugural scheduled flight, LH476, from Munich to Vancouver. With 268 passengers and 11 crew members, Allegris offers ten new seat options, enhancing the travel experience for passengers.

The service will expand to include destinations such as Toronto, Chicago, Montreal, Shanghai, and San Francisco, gradually replacing existing routes.

Passengers booking Allegris Business Class can enjoy specific seat reservations, including options for additional comfort, such as the Business Class Suite and Extra Long Bed, for an extra charge.

The Allegris experience will be available for booking in the winter flight schedule, with details on prices and benefits for status customers to be announced.