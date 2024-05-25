Austrian Airlines expands route network for 2024/2025 winter timetable

Austrian Airlines has unveiled its expanded route network for the 2024/2025 winter season, introducing new destinations and increasing the frequency of popular routes. Among the highlights is the addition of Ivalo in Finnish Lapland, a new offering that caters to winter sports enthusiasts.

Key Highlights:

New Destination – Ivalo, Finland: Ivalo, located in Finnish Lapland, is now part of the winter timetable, offering travelers a gateway to a winter wonderland renowned for cross-country skiing, sledging, and Northern Lights safaris.

Austrian Airlines will operate flights to Ivalo every Saturday from January to March. Increased Frequencies on Popular Routes: The airline will increase the frequency of flights to several popular destinations: Bangkok: Up to 13 flights per week. New York, Montreal, and the Maldives: Up to five flights per week each. Boston: New connection will be operated up to three times a week.

Continuation of New Summer Destinations: Destinations introduced in the 2024 summer schedule, including Boston, Bremen, and Tbilisi, will continue to be available in the winter schedule. Introduction of Boeing 787: Austrian Airlines will mark a milestone in 2024 with the introduction of the Boeing 787, adding two long-haul aircraft to increase capacity and enhance service on intercontinental routes.

Michael Trestl, CCO of Austrian Airlines, commented: “Our aim is to continuously expand our route network to offer our guests a broad portfolio of destinations. We have successfully achieved this in the winter flight schedule with the addition of Ivalo and the continuation of new summer destinations in winter. On long-haul routes, it was important for us to serve Boston initially in the winter and to increase flights to popular destinations. This approach aims to return to pre-crisis levels in intercontinental services and provide attractive connections worldwide.”

Austrian Airlines continues to enhance its offerings, providing travelers with more options and greater flexibility for their winter travel plans. Whether seeking the snowy landscapes of Lapland or the bustling cities of North America, passengers can look forward to an expanded and enriched travel experience with Austrian Airlines this winter season.