Austrian Airlines and Spafax launch charming new inflight safety video

Austrian Airlines, in collaboration with Spafax, has unveiled a delightful new inflight safety video, debuting on the airline’s Boeing 787 Dreamliner. This innovative video will be featured on long-haul flights starting June 15, including the inaugural service from Vienna to New York JFK.

Utilising cutting-edge 3D animation, the video presents a whimsical miniature Austrian world within the aeroplane cabin. The narrative creatively integrates essential safety instructions, making them engaging and memorable for all passengers. The video starts with a zoom into an overhead locker, revealing a tiny ground crew handling luggage. Throughout, miniature scenes depict Austrian cultural elements like yodelers, coffeehouse pastries, and landmarks such as the Prater Ferris wheel, blending safety features with Austrian charm.

David Kondo, Senior Director of Brand Experience at Austrian Airlines, praised the video for its engaging and fun narrative that embodies Austrian hospitality. Jonathan Gilbert, Creative Director at Spafax, highlighted the creative process, which drew inspiration from model making and blended modern and retro styles.

The safety video is now available on select flights and will be rolled out across all long-haul routes by August 1, enhancing the passenger experience with a touch of Austrian culture from the very start of their journey.

To watch the video, visit the Austrian Airlines YouTube channel.