JetBlue launches first-ever direct flights from New York to Edinburgh

American airline JetBlue has marked its debut in Scotland with a new daily service connecting New York JFK and Edinburgh Airport. This new direct route, operating on an Airbus A321neo, will run throughout the summer until September 30, enhancing Edinburgh’s extensive North American connectivity.

Gordon Dewar, Chief Executive of Edinburgh Airport, expressed excitement about the new addition: “We are thrilled to welcome JetBlue as it expands its European network to include Edinburgh. Transatlantic travel from Edinburgh has been a significant success, and this new route to New York offers passengers more options for travel between Scotland and the USA, strengthening the bond between our two nations.”

JetBlue President Marty St. George highlighted the airline’s mission to redefine transatlantic travel: “JetBlue introduces low fares and excellent service in markets previously dominated by high-fare legacy carriers. We are eager to bring our award-winning Mint and core service to Edinburgh, connecting Scotland with the Northeast this summer.”

Jim Fairlie, Minister for Connectivity, noted the strategic importance of the new service: “This new flight will boost Scotland’s direct connectivity to the US, enhancing business links, exports, and inbound tourism. JetBlue’s confidence in the Scottish market underscores Edinburgh Airport’s potential for establishing a U.S. pre-clearance border facility, making travel more seamless.”

John Lamont, UK Government Minister for Scotland, emphasized the cultural and economic benefits: “Our special relationship with the US is reinforced by this new route, which will facilitate travel and strengthen economic ties. This direct connection will promote Scotland as an attractive destination for US visitors and simplify travel for Scots exploring New York and beyond.”

Malcolm Roughead, Chief Executive of VisitScotland, celebrated the potential for tourism: “North America is our most valuable international visitor market. With nearly one million visitors last year, surpassing pre-pandemic levels, the new JetBlue service is key to supporting Scotland’s tourism industry. Direct access from New York to Edinburgh will help visitors explore Scotland’s rich history, dramatic landscapes, and vibrant culture, benefiting businesses, jobs, and communities across the country.”

As JetBlue begins its operations in Scotland, the new service promises to enhance travel options, strengthen economic ties, and support the tourism industry in both Scotland and the United States.