Air Dolomiti returns to fly to Frankfurt and Munich

After more than two months of lockdown, connections between Italian cities and German hubs resume.

Italian airports reopen and Air Dolomiti turns on the engines.

The Italian airline of the Lufthansa Group restarts operations and confirms flights from Italian cities to Munich and Frankfurt am Main.

A partial resumption of operations to Germany with more weekly frequencies is scheduled for June 15. Air Dolomiti will guarantee flights from Florence, Venice and Turin to Munich and from Verona and Turin to Frankfurt.

The Company will also operate flights from Venice and Bologna to Frankfurt on behalf of Lufthansa. The latter two will be added to the route Milan Malpensa-Frankfurt, which has also been active in the past months to guarantee a minimum service between Italy and Germany.

Air Dolomiti’s project is to increase the frequencies and destinations week after week in order to progressively return to normal, gradually taking all the necessary steps to operate in complete safety.

“ It will be a semblance of semi-normality and we will be able to start seeing our turquoise diamond in the European skies more often again,” said Joerg Eberhart , President and CEO of Air Dolomiti. “During the lockdown, it was not easy to see our aircraft lined up on the apron, but we never lost hope. Last week we were pleased to inaugurate the first domestic flights over Sicily from Florence airport. Today we are pleased to see our tails on the runway ready to take off for the German hubs “.

“ In view of the current contingency and to facilitate a smooth recovery, we are also proposing flexible rebooking conditions for these flights,” said Paolo Sgaramella , Vice President Commercial & Sales of the company . “With a surcharge of 70 € and a possible fare adjustment it will be possible to change all bookings made from March 20, 2020 for Economy Light and Business Saver fares as well: we hope in this way to encourage travellers to make their bookings in security “.

Below in detail, the flight operations.

Connections to Munich :

from 15 to 30 June

Florence: 3 flights per week

Turin: 5 flights per week

Venice: 3 flights per week

July 1 to 5

Florence: 11 flights per week

Turin: 7 flights per week

Venice: 10 flights per week

Bari: 1 flight per week

Bologna: 7 flights per week

Olbia: 4 flights per week

Connections to Frankfurt :

from 15 to 30 June

Turin: 3 flights per week

Verona: 4 flights per week

July 1 to 5

Turin: 7 flights per week

Florence: 3 flights per week

Verona: 4 flights per week

Connections on behalf of Lufthansa to Frankfurt :

from 15 to 30 June

Bologna: 4 flights per week

Milan Malpensa: 14 flights per week

Venice: 7 flights per week

July 1 to 5

Milan Malpensa:14 flights per week

Connections on behalf of Lufthansa to Munich :

July 1 to 5

Milan Malpensa: 3 flights per week

Rome Fiumicino: 11 flights per week

Catania: 4 flights per week

Palermo: 3 flights per week

Cagliari: 2 flights per week

Lamezia Terme: 1 flight per week