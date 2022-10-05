LOT Polish Airlines’ fleet increases by 6 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft

Six Boeing 737-8 aircraft enter PLL LOT’s fleet to operate short- and medium-haul flights. All the aircraft will be picked up by the carrier as early as October. One of them will be delivered from the Seattle factory.

“LOT is in the process of selecting a new fleet in the regional and narrow-body segment. Until a supplier is selected, we are planning to source aircraft as a bridging solution – the first Embraer 175 and 190 have already joined LOT Polish Airlines’ fleet and will soon be followed by the Boeing 737-8. I am very pleased to see these reliable and economical aircraft completing our single-aisle fleet,” Maciej Wilk, Chief Operating Officer of LOT Polish Airlines, said.

“We are honoured and pleased to expand our long relationship with LOT by leasing the airline six modern 737-8 jet aircraft, in addition to the six aeroplanes currently on lease, doubling the size of the ALC-owned portfolio to 12 aircraft at LOT. ALC has played an important role in the recent fleet modernization program of LOT since late 2017 and these six additional aircraft will support LOT’s network and development strategy,” said Steven F. Udvar-Házy, Executive Chairman of Air Lease Corporation.

The new aircraft were sourced by LOT following the suspended operations of Romanian carrier Blue Air, in the form of an operating lease from US-based Air Lease Corporation, which has already leased five Boeing 737-8 aircraft and one Dreamliner to LOT Polish Airlines.

The Polish carrier plans to operate Boeing 737-8 on the most popular short- and

medium-haul flights. The first of the six ordered will operate from mid-October from Warsaw to major European cities in the LOT’s network.

he Boeing 737-8 is the world’s most economical aircraft in its class. The airliner is powered by two new generation CFM LEAP-1B engines and has a range of 5,750 km (2,250 km more compared to B737-400). Its average fuel consumption is ca. 15% lower compared to B737 800 NG. With next-generation engines used in Boeing 737-8, the aircraft’s noise reduction is down by as much as 40% and CO2 emission is much lower compared to other aircraft of the same class, which makes the aircraft more noise-efficient, fuel-efficient and environmentally friendly.

The aircraft is fitted with 189 seats on board, each equipped with USB inputs. The interior of the passenger cabin features the Boeing Sky Interior which is based on solutions used in the Dreamliner. The cabin itself offers new, ergonomic luggage compartments and LED lighting of adaptable intensity and colour. The manufacturer has also arranged lights, speakers and buttons for increased comfort for passengers.

With the delivery of the sixth aircraft, the Boeing 737-8 fleet will total 11 aircraft.

Warsaw, October 5, 2022