LOT Polish Airlines: 20 years in Star Alliance

LOT Polish Airlines is celebrating its 20th anniversary as a member of the Star Alliance, a global airline alliance. This membership has allowed LOT Polish Airlines to expand its worldwide reach and offer numerous benefits to its passengers. Through codeshare agreements with partner airlines like Lufthansa, Air China, and Singapore Airlines, the Polish carrier has expanded its flight network, offering passengers access to destinations around the world. The “Star Alliance Round the World fare” enables travellers to explore the globe with a single ticket that is valid on selected flights of alliance carriers.

Passengers benefit from coordinated schedules with alliance partners, reducing travel time, and “Frequent Flyer” programme members can earn and redeem miles on any Star Alliance flight. Achieving “Gold” status provides additional benefits, including free access to airport business lounges, priority check-in, fast-track security screening, and extra baggage allowances. Being part of the Alliance ensures common safety and quality standards, regularly audited and improved, leading to a positive passenger experience.

Robert Ludera, Director of the Flight Network Department at LOT Polish Airlines, expressed gratitude to the Star Alliance and member airlines for their collaboration, as well as to passengers for choosing LOT Polish Airlines and its partners, emphasising the importance of travelling with trusted alliances.