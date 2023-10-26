Air Transat to launch year-round service from Montreal to its first African destination: Marrakech

Air Transat is introducing exclusive year-round service from Montreal to Marrakech, Morocco, marking the company’s first African destination. Flights will commence in June and make Air Transat the only airline in North America to offer non-stop flights to Marrakech. During the summer months (June to October), flights will operate twice a week, and during the winter season (November to April), they will run once a week.

This strategic move reflects the company’s diversification efforts and aims to meet the growing demand driven by the Moroccan community in Montreal and the tourist appeal of Marrakech.

The flights will be available on Wednesdays and Saturdays from June 12 to October 24, 2024, with Saturday service continuing until April 20. This development is seen as significant for Morocco, especially Quebec, as it represents the first non-stop connection to Marrakech from North America, providing access to various destinations in Morocco. The flights will use Air Transat’s new-generation Airbus A321LR aircraft, known for their spacious cabins, modern in-seat entertainment systems, and low fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.

Yves Beauchamp, President and Chief Executive Officer of ADM Aéroports de Montréal, expressed excitement about this new connection, making Marrakech more accessible to travellers from Quebec, particularly the Moroccan community in Greater Montreal, and strengthening YUL’s position as an international hub.