Air France-KLM and GOL sign agreement to extend their commercial partnership

Air France-KLM and GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes have announced a 10-year extension and enhancement of their commercial partnership. This agreement grants both parties exclusive rights on routes between Europe and Brazil and aims to provide better connectivity, improved customer experience, and benefits for their customers.

The partnership, initially established in 2014 and renewed in 2019, already covers 99% of the demand between Brazil and Europe. This collaboration includes code-sharing, joint sales activities, and benefits for customers through Air France-KLM’s Flying Blue and GOL’s SMILES frequent flyer programmes. Furthermore, Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance will expand maintenance support for GOL’s CFM56 and LEAP engines.

Passengers can connect between Air France, KLM, and GOL flights, enhancing travel options beyond their respective hubs in Europe and Brazil. The partnership strengthens the position of both airlines in the Brazil-Europe corridor.