Korean Air offers a range of vegetarian meals on board, reinforcing its responsibility to the environment

Korean Air has taken steps towards reinforcing its commitment to the environment by offering a range of vegetarian meals on board its flights. This eco-responsible approach aims to meet the increasing demand for vegetarian options while contributing to the reduction of carbon emissions.

The airline now provides passengers with a vegetarian meal inspired by traditional Korean cuisine. The meals are prepared using fresh vegetables and seasonal ingredients, offering an authentic and appetising dining experience. The menu includes a variety of dishes such as steamed barley rice with burdock, roasted shiitake mushrooms, mung bean jelly salad, and roasted tofu with plum salsa sauce. Prestige and First class passengers can enjoy additional specialities like Ginkgo nut porridge and roasted yam with soybean paste.

To cater to different dietary preferences, Korean Air offers six categories of vegetarian meals, including vegan, vegetarian, East Asian vegetarian, Hindu vegetarian, Jain vegetarian, and raw vegetarian options.

Passengers travelling on international routes departing from Korea can pre-order these vegetarian meals in advance through the airline’s website, mobile app, or service centre up to 24 hours before departure.