First European transport of blood bags by two-seater drone in Sint-Truiden, Belgium

In a groundbreaking development, the first European transport of blood bags by drone occurred in Sint-Truiden, Limburg. The drone used for this test flight was the EH216, manufactured by EHang Holdings Limited, known as a two-seater, 16-motor, electric-powered aircraft with a cruising speed of 130 km/h and a maximum flight time of 30 minutes. The flight was successfully conducted over a one-kilometre distance at the DronePort air base.

Helicus, a Belgium-based company specialising in medical drones, organised the test flight. It was the first time this type of drone flew in Belgian airspace and was used for medical purposes in Europe. The successful trial represents an essential step towards the daily use of drones for medical equipment transportation.

While the benefits of using medical drones are immense in terms of efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and environmental friendliness, there are still regulatory hurdles to overcome at the European level. The European Union works on these regulations, but technological advancements often outpace regulatory developments.

Hilde Vautmans, an MEP, and Mobility Minister George Gilkinet see the immense potential of using drones for various medical missions. These drones can not only transport blood bags but also carry first aid kits or medical personnel, making them valuable tools in emergencies.

During the test flight, the EH216 drone followed a predetermined trajectory, with pilots closely monitoring its progress. The successful demonstration brings hope for a future where drones play a crucial role in medical transportation and emergency response, revolutionising the healthcare industry.