In autumn 2024, European Sleeper is introducing an exclusive dining car on its international night train.

This anticipated feature, made possible through recent investments in European Sleeper shares, will trialled from September 1 to November 1, 2024.

This initiative positions European Sleeper as one of the few night trains in Europe offering such amenities. The success of this pilot could see the dining car become a permanent offering on the European Sleeper service.