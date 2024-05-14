Korean Air’s fleet evolution and Sierra Nevada’s strategic acquisition: A nuclear aircraft endeavour

Korean Air is undergoing a fleet transformation, with plans to welcome ten B787-10s from Air Lease Corporation (ALC) while bidding farewell to five B747-8s. ALC’s CEO, John L Plueger, confirmed the impending B787-10 deliveries, part of a broader distribution strategy targeting Asia’s robust aviation market.

Meanwhile, Sierra Nevada Corporation, entrusted with the development of the next-generation US Air Force “Doomsday” planes, has acquired five former Korean Air Boeing 747s. These aircraft, once passenger jets, will undergo transformation into command-and-control centres for the US military.

The Doomsday planes, officially known as the Survivable Airborne Operations Center (SAOC), are critical assets designed to ensure operational continuity in national emergencies, including nuclear warfare scenarios. Sierra Nevada’s acquisition aligns with its recent $13 billion contract to develop and produce the SAOC by 2036.

Korean Air’s decision to sell these aircraft, part of its fleet renewal and disposal plan, underscores the airline’s strategic vision for its future operations. This significant transition reflects both technological advancements in aviation and the evolving landscape of global security.