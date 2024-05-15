airBaltic soars with April passenger iIncrease and new codeshare partnership

airBaltic reports a robust start to the summer season, carrying 11% more passengers in April 2024 compared to the previous year, totalling 365,200 passengers.

This growth marks the second-highest passenger numbers for April in the airline’s history, accompanied by a 15% increase in flights operated. The airline’s CEO, Martin Gauss, attributes this success to their expanding network, which includes 15 new destinations launched in May, and the introduction of Pop-Up flights.

Moreover, airBaltic announces a codeshare partnership with Bulgaria Air, enhancing connectivity between Latvia and Bulgaria. The collaboration allows seamless connections between the carriers’ networks and provides travellers with expanded route options across Europe.