airBaltic soars with April passenger iIncrease and new codeshare partnership

By
André Orban
-
0
0

airBaltic reports a robust start to the summer season, carrying 11% more passengers in April 2024 compared to the previous year, totalling 365,200 passengers.

This growth marks the second-highest passenger numbers for April in the airline’s history, accompanied by a 15% increase in flights operated. The airline’s CEO, Martin Gauss, attributes this success to their expanding network, which includes 15 new destinations launched in May, and the introduction of Pop-Up flights.

Moreover, airBaltic announces a codeshare partnership with Bulgaria Air, enhancing connectivity between Latvia and Bulgaria. The collaboration allows seamless connections between the carriers’ networks and provides travellers with expanded route options across Europe.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.