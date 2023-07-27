Hainan Airlines increases frequency between Brussels and Shenzhen from 2 to 3 weekly flights

Since the end of last month, Brussels is again connected to Shenzhen twice a week thanks to Hainan Airlines. Due to its success, the airline has now announced that from 26 August it will fly three times a week between the capital of Belgium and Shenzhen: on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Shenzhen also serves as a gateway to the Pearl River Delta with major cities like Hong Kong and Guangzhou.

The Hainan flights are operated by Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. In addition to Shenzhen, Hainan also flies daily a Dreamliner between Brussels and Beijing.