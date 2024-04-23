Enhanced transpacific connectivity: Korean Air and WestJet expand codeshare partnership

Korean Air and WestJet have broadened their codeshare collaboration, offering customers more transpacific travel options. Korean Air will now sell flights on WestJet’s new route between Seoul Incheon and Calgary, starting May 17.

The Seoul Incheon – Calgary service, operating thrice weekly with Boeing 787 Dreamliners, grants Korean Air passengers access to Calgary, a key gateway to Banff National Park. In return, WestJet customers gain access to six new destinations in Asia via Korean Air’s Incheon hub.

This expansion strengthens connectivity between Korea and Canada and provides seamless access to numerous Asian and Canadian cities. Since its inception in 2012, the Korean Air-WestJet codeshare has steadily grown, now encompassing 36 routes with this latest expansion.