Icelandair introduces a new livery

Icelandair is introducing a new livery with new colors drawn from Icelandic nature, including the beloved northern lights: “this is the first time the whole livery design has been changed since 2006, and is part of a complete refresh of the Icelandair brand. Over the past year or so, we’ve been looking at our brand as a whole and finding new, refreshing ways to bring the spirit of Iceland to the world,” the airline wrote in a press release.

Press release: the arrival of our new livery

TF-ICE, a Boeing 737 MAX 8 named Jökulsárlón (after Iceland’s famous glacier lagoon), is the first of Icelandair’s fleet to be painted in the new livery, in mid-January 2022. It arrives at Keflavík international airport on Friday, January 28, flying from Norwich, UK (the site of the aircraft painting facility).

We plan to have a total of 5 MAX aircraft with the new livery by the end of February. The repainting of the rest of our fleet will continue according to the maintenance schedule of each airplane.

With the new livery, Icelandair’s aircraft will have 5 different tail colors (boreal blue, magenta, sky blue, yellow, and green), representing different phenomena in Icelandic nature. Our first new arrival wears a sky-blue tail.

Our brand inspiration

Our livery is like a flying billboard. And since we spend so much time in the sky, we drew inspiration from what we see in front of us, and what we see in our country from above.

Our new colors:

The midnight blue is our heritage color and the backdrop to the dancing auroras.

The snow white represents our glaciers.

The boreal blue is a representation of the northern lights.

The magenta signifies the collective creative power of Iceland, with just a hint of sunrise.

The crisp blue is the Icelandic summer sky that’s filled with light.

The golden yellow is the sun reflecting off waterfalls, glaciers, and even simmering magma.

The green represents the life that can be found even after the harshest of events.

By extending our color palette, we have a chance to bring the vibrant Icelandic spirit to the world, and to show the world the diversity of our people: The Icelandic spirit is available to anyone and everyone who wants to share in it.

Refreshing the Reykjavík airport food hall

We recently gave the Reykjavík airport food hall a makeover, in line with our new brand colors and with an emphasis on sustainability (using upcycled materials and repurposed vintage furniture).

Icelandair domestic flights and flights to Greenland operate from this airport, close to downtown Reykjavík. Take a look at our efforts!