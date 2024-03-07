Icelandair and Emirates forge strategic partnership with Memorandum of Understanding

Icelandair and Emirates have solidified a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a strategic partnership. This agreement lays the groundwork for a Codeshare Agreement, facilitating seamless travel across the two airlines’ expansive networks and creating novel travel corridors.

The signing ceremony for the MoU occurred at the ITB Travel Trade Show in Berlin. The strategic partnership aims to enhance the travel experience for passengers by enabling them to travel on a single ticket and have their luggage checked through to the final destination, significantly broadening travel options.

Bogi Nils Bogason, Icelandair President, and CEO expressed excitement about the upcoming collaboration with Emirates, marking the airline’s seventh global codeshare partner. He highlighted the commitment to expanding the network of partner airlines, focusing on those providing excellent service and connectivity. The partnership with Emirates is expected to enhance passengers’ journeys, offering smooth and enjoyable travel experiences.

Adnan Kazim, Deputy President, and Chief Commercial Officer of Emirates Airline, emphasised the pleasure in deepening their partnership with Icelandair. He noted that Icelandair’s network complements Emirates’ European presence, providing diverse connections for customers to enrich their travel experiences. The collaboration aims to open up new travel opportunities, providing customers with increased choices. The partnership is anticipated to yield substantial benefits for customers and businesses, fostering a stronger relationship between the two airlines.