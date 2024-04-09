Icelandair reports significant growth in passenger traffic, enhanced load factor, and on-time performance

In March 2024, Icelandair experienced a notable increase in passenger traffic, with a 25% rise in Revenue Passenger Kilometers (RPK) compared to March 2023, alongside a 22% capacity increase.

Among the passengers, 39% were travelling to Iceland, 19% from Iceland, 34% were via passengers, and 8% were travelling within Iceland. The airline achieved an impressive load factor of 83.1% and demonstrated strong on-time performance, reaching 88.5%, a 4.7-percentage point increase from the previous year.

Bogi Nils Bogason, President and CEO of Icelandair, highlighted the company’s robust traffic numbers, driven in part by an early Easter traffic surge. Notably, the number of via passengers increased by 50%, showcasing the flexibility of Icelandair’s route network in responding to shifting demand dynamics. Despite a 22% capacity increase, the airline maintained its strong on-time performance and high load factor, a testament to the dedication and performance of its employees.