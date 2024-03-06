Icelandair achieves robust performance in February with 17% passenger growth and enhanced on-time performance

Icelandair experienced a notable surge in performance in February 2024, transporting 234 thousand passengers, reflecting a substantial 17% increase compared to the same period in 2023. The distribution of passengers comprised 41% travelling to Iceland, 20% from Iceland, 30% via passengers, and 9% travelling within Iceland. The airline achieved an impressive load factor of 76.6%. On-time performance significantly improved, reaching 84.6%, marking a notable year-on-year increase of 12.6 percentage points.

Bogi Nils Bogason, President and CEO of Icelandair, expressed satisfaction with the strong traffic numbers, highlighting a considerable rise in both international and domestic passenger numbers. The airline successfully adapted to increased demand in various markets, particularly in via and from segments, contributing to robust sales. Despite a slight decrease in the market to Iceland compared to the previous year, the overall load factor surpassed that of February 2023 by 23%.

Bogason credited the success to the flexibility of Icelandair’s route network and the outstanding performance of its employees. He emphasized the team’s ability to ensure smooth flight operations, even amid challenges such as the recent volcanic eruption in the Reykjanes area, which impacted airport infrastructure for a few days.