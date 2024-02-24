Ethiopian Airlines to launch passenger services to Freetown, Sierra Leone

Ethiopian Airlines, Africa’s largest network operator, is set to launch thrice-weekly passenger services to Freetown, Sierra Leone, via Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, starting from May 31, 2024. This expansion is part of the airline’s ongoing effort to connect more African countries and enhance travel options.

The services will be operated using the modern and eco-friendly Boeing 787-800 aircraft, featuring amenities like spacious seats, personal entertainment systems, and onboard Wi-Fi. The flight schedule includes routes between Addis Ababa, Ouagadougou, and Freetown.

Ethiopian Airlines aims to facilitate increased tourism, trade, and investment opportunities between Ethiopia, Sierra Leone, and Burkina Faso. Freetown, the capital of Sierra Leone, is known for its natural beauty and diverse wildlife. The airline emphasises its commitment to providing a seamless and efficient travel experience, welcoming passengers with Ethiopian hospitality.