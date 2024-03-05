Ethiopian Airlines expands fleet horizon with landmark order for 8 Boeing 777X jets

Boeing and Ethiopian Airlines announced today an agreement for the East African airline to purchase eight 777-9 passenger aeroplanes and the potential for up to 12 additional jets. (Image: Boeing)

Ethiopian Airlines and Boeing have announced a significant agreement, making the East African airline the first in Africa to commit to the purchase of eight Boeing 777-9 passenger aeroplanes, with an option for up to 12 more.

The selection of 777-9s complements Ethiopian Airlines’ previous order for 11 787 Dreamliners and 20 737 MAX airplanes in 2023. The 777-9, featuring advanced technologies from the 787 Dreamliner, offers enhanced fuel efficiency and operating cost advantages.

This strategic move aligns with Ethiopian Airlines’ growth plans, aiming to expand its fleet’s size, range, and capacity to serve high-demand markets across Africa, Asia, Europe, and North America.

Boeing’s longstanding partnership with Ethiopian Airlines continues to strengthen, with the company playing a pivotal role in supporting the country’s aerospace industry and educational initiatives. The 777-9’s capabilities are poised to contribute to Ethiopian Airlines’ operational performance and commitment to environmental sustainability.

