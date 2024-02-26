TCAS prevents mid-air collision over Somalia between Qatar Airways Boeing 787 and Ethiopian Airlines Airbus A350

A potential mid-air collision between a Qatar Airways Boeing 787-8 (A7-BCN) and an Ethiopian Airlines Airbus A350-900 (ET-ATY) was narrowly averted over Somali airspace on February 24.

Qatar Airways flight QR1383, en route from Doha (DOH) to Entebbe (EBB), and Ethiopian Airlines flight ET602, travelling from Addis Ababa (ABB) to Dubai (DXB), received conflicting instructions from air traffic controllers in Mogadishu. Around 09:32 UTC, the Qatar Airways aircraft, cruising at 38,000 feet, was instructed to ascend to 40,000 feet. However, the Traffic Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) onboard alerted the crew to the Ethiopian Airlines A350 at 39,000 feet, prompting the Qatar Airways flight to descend and avoid a collision.

Today at around 12:32 pm in East Africa, the Qatar Airways flight (Qatar 6U) that came from the Valley to Entebbe and was flying at a constant altitude (38000ft) was wrongly told by the controllers in Mogadishu to climb to 40,000 feet. pic.twitter.com/EAB23kWu7v — Somaliland Civil Aviation and Airports Authority (@CAAA_SL) February 24, 2024

The incident raises concerns about aviation safety in the region, leading the Somali Civil Aviation Authority to launch an investigation. Recent reports highlight unauthorised controllers issuing contradictory instructions in the Mogadishu Flight Information Region.

Somalia’s new communication system aims to address airspace security concerns, but growing frustrations over disruptions caused by the Somaliland administration may lead to potential legal action and rerouting of international flights. Both flights involved in the incident landed safely, and neither airline has commented on the near collision.