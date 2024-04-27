Sierra Nevada Corporation wins over Boeing $13 billion contract for US Air Force’s next ‘Doomsday’ plane

The US Air Force has awarded Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC) a $13 billion contract to deliver a replacement for the E-4B “Doomsday” plane, known as the Survivable Airborne Operations Center (SAOC).

This programme aims to replace the ageing fleet of E-4B planes, serving as a mobile nuclear command and control outpost. SNC will be tasked with incorporating military systems and hardening the aircraft against electronic and nuclear attacks.

The contract, expected to run through July 2036, represents a significant win for SNC, particularly after Boeing’s surprise elimination from the competition. The Air Force plans to acquire between eight to 10 aircraft for the SAOC programme, with the potential use of a Boeing 747 as a militarisation platform. This development aligns with the Air Force’s efforts to modernise its nuclear portfolio, with substantial investments allocated for the SAOC program in fiscal years 2024 and 2025.