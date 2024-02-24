Ukraine says its Air Force downed Russian A-50 surveillance aircraft

André Orban
Beriev A-50 in Vladivostok © Cantiana on https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=91832101

Ukraine’s military claimed to have destroyed a Russian Beriev A-50 surveillance aircraft, as reported by Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk. This marks the second incident in just over a month where Ukraine reported downing the sophisticated plane.

The A-50, known by the call sign ‘Bayan,’ was allegedly shot down over Russian territory, between Rostov-on-Don and Krasnodar, according to military sources. The operation was reportedly conducted by Ukraine’s air force and intelligence directorate. Russian news agencies acknowledged finding aircraft fragments in the Krasnodar region’s marshland, but made no specific reference to the A-50.

The A-50 is a large airborne early warning and control aircraft with the capability to scan several hundred kilometres for enemy aircraft, ships, and missiles.

Previously, Ukraine had claimed to destroy a Russian Beriev A-50 surveillance plane and an Ilyushin Il-22 airborne command post in the Sea of Azov in January. According to Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine’s military intelligence directorate, Russia had eight A-50s at that time.

