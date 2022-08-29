Ethiopian Airlines adds Amman, Jordan, to its network

Ethiopian Airlines, the largest network operator in Africa is pleased to announce that it has finalised all preparations to commence a passenger flight to Amman, Jordan, as of September 19, 2022. The flight will be operated thrice weekly.



Regarding the new flight, Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mr Mesfin Tasew remarked, “We are truly pleased to further deepen our presence in the middle east with our new flight to Amman, Jordan, and our pleasure is doubled since we are able to do it at such a difficult time for the aviation industry. With the commencement of our new flight to Amman, passengers departing from/to the middle east can enjoy the extensive Ethiopian network worldwide with convenient connectivity and smooth transfer at Addis Ababa. Our new flight will also further strengthen the economic ties between Ethiopia and Jordan.”



Located between the desert and the fertile Jordan Valley, Jordan’s capital Amman, where the old meets the new, is an ideal location for holidaymakers. With an astonishing scenery of ancient civilisation and modernity, the city has plenty to offer for visitors. As part of its strategic plan, Ethiopian is growing its network stretching to more destinations, widening its reach and providing more options to its passengers.

Addis Ababa, 29 August 2022

