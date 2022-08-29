Air Europa to add 10 Boeing 737 MAX and 5 Boeing 787 aircraft to its fleet, leased from AerCap

Between 2024 and 2026, Air Europa Líneas Aéreas S.A.U. will add 15 aircraft to its fleet according to the long-term lease contract it has closed with the leasing company AerCap Holdings N.V.: 10 Boeing 737 MAX 8 and 5 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners whose deliveries will begin in early 2024 and will be completed in 2026.

Peter Anderson, AerCap’s Chief Commercial Officer, said after the deal: “Air Europa has been a long-time friend and valued customer of AerCap. With this landmark transaction for the airline, we are delighted to reconfirm our belief in the Air Europa business and management team and wish them every success with their fleet modernisation programme.”

Referring to the long relationship between the two, Anderson said that AerCap began its history as Guinness Peat Aviation (GPA), whose founders included Tony Ryan, also the founder of Ryanair. It later became International Lease Finance Corporation (ILFC), and finally AerCap. Air Europa incorporated in 1991 the first Boeing 737-300 leased from GPA (Boeing Customer Code Y0).

Air Europa will become the first Spanish operator of the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

Anderson added: “The future is bright for the Boeing 787 and MAX programmes. For Air Europa, these new technology fuel-efficient aircraft will provide improved cost efficiencies and help them to meet their sustainability commitments. We thank the team at Air Europa for the confidence they have placed in AerCap, and we look forward to working together as these aircraft deliver.”

Richard Clark, Managing Director of Air Europa, said, “We are very pleased to reach this agreement with AerCap, with whom we have a long and successful relationship. It reinforces our strategy of unifying the fleet around the most modern, efficient, and sustainable models in the industry. Once again, we are pioneers. Just as we were the first Spanish company to incorporate the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, we are now doing the same by adding the new Boeing 737 MAX to our fleet.”

